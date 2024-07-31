Live Radio
Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the eastern Pacific, forecasters say

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 4:56 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the eastern Pacific, but is moving away from Mexico, forecasters said Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says in an advisory that a tropical depression was upgraded to the tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). The system is centered about 310 miles (500 kilometers) southwest of Manzanilla, Mexico, and is moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

Carlotta is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday. However, no coastal watches or warnings were in effect with the storm.

