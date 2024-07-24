Live Radio
Home » National News » Tropical Storm Bud forms…

Tropical Storm Bud forms in the Eastern Pacific, off the coast of Mexico

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 10:46 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Bud has formed in the Eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Wednesday the system was centered about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja peninsula. Maximum sustained winds were about 40 mph (65 kph).

Little change in strength is expected through Thursday, forecasters said. By the weekend, Tropical Storm Bud is forecast to dissipate.

The system was moving west-northwest at roughly 15 mph (24 kph), with a turn to the west expected late Wednesday or early Thursday.

