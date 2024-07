LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of a proposal to scale back Arkansas abortion ban sue state for rejecting ballot…

Listen now to WTOP News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of a proposal to scale back Arkansas abortion ban sue state for rejecting ballot measure petitions.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.