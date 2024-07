NEW YORK (AP) — Self-exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui found guilty of defrauding followers and investors after fleeing to the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Self-exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui found guilty of defrauding followers and investors after fleeing to the US.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.