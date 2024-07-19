Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff stops by USA women’s basketball practice

PHOENIX (AP) — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff stopped by USA women’s basketball practice Friday to wish the team success before…

PHOENIX (AP) — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff stopped by USA women’s basketball practice Friday to wish the team success before it heads overseas to Paris for the Olympics.

Emhoff spent a few minutes with the players at the Phoenix Mercury’s brand new $100 million practice facility.

“It’s so special. One of the great things about being Second Gentleman, I get to represent the United States of America and to cheer on Team USA right before they leave to Paris to represent all of us,” he told The Associated Press. “I’m here to see them and hopefully will get to see them again in Paris. It means everything. this is who we are as a country, we come together to root on our teams.”

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the men’s USA Basketball practice in Las Vegas on July 9. She wasn’t with her husband in Phoenix.

Emhoff shared a few moments with Brittney Griner, who he and the Vice President met when she came back from being detained overseas in Russia in 2022.

“The VP and I got to meet Brittney Griner shortly after she came home and see her first game back in LA,” he said. “It was really emotional. It was great to see her again and represent the country.”

Emhoff also gave a hug to Kelsey Plum when he first walked over to the USA team. Plum and her Aces’ teammates have made visits to the White House the last two years after Las Vegas won back-to-back WNBA titles.

“It’s great that he and Vice President are huge supporters of women’s sports,” Plum said. “I’ve gotten to know them a little bit in the times we’ve gone to the White House.”

Emhoff will lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games. The next Olympics will be in his hometown of Los Angeles in 2028.

“There’s been so many amazing experiences being Second Gentleman. all these things you see on television that I’ve gotten to experience, representing our nation and supporting my wife,” he said. “So to represent again our nation on the big stage in Paris at the closing ceremonies with our amazing athletes will be really special. I think it will really bring our country together. Sports is one of the great things in our country that brings people together.”

Emhoff will also attend the WNBA All-Star skills and 3-point competition Friday night.

