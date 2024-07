MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Ramón Jesurún, head of Colombia’s soccer federation, and son were among those detained at Copa…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Ramón Jesurún, head of Colombia’s soccer federation, and son were among those detained at Copa America final, police say.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.