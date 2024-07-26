Live Radio
Home » National News » Over 30 injured after…

Over 30 injured after a van with 50 migrants overturns in Serbia, reports say

The Associated Press

July 26, 2024, 7:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A van carrying some 50 migrants overturned on Friday in southwestern Serbia, injuring more than 30, the country’s state television reported.

The incident happened on the road between the eastern town of Pirot, near the border with Bulgaria, and Nis, in southern Serbia, the report said.

No other details were immediately available and Serbia’s police have not issued an official statement. Video footage on RTS showed an overturned van by the side of the road and police directing traffic.

Serbia lies on the so-called Balkan land route of migration, where people smugglers often facilitate illegal border crossings for people seeking to reach Western Europe.

Migrants come to Serbia from Bulgaria or North Macedonia and then travel north and west toward Hungary or Croatia, often crammed in vans or cars.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up