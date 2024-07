SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — One of the two prosecutors resigns in the middle of Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial…

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — One of the two prosecutors resigns in the middle of Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.