PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Multnomah County, home to Portland, Oregon, report 4 suspected heat-related deaths amid heat wave.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Multnomah County, home to Portland, Oregon, report 4 suspected heat-related deaths amid heat wave.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.