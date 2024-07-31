NYC man accused of damaging license plates on Secret Service vehicles guarding VP’s stepdaughter

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan software developer was arrested and charged Tuesday with damaging the license plates on two…

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan software developer was arrested and charged Tuesday with damaging the license plates on two SUVs belonging to a Secret Service detail assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter.

The man, Harry Heymann, appeared to be a supporter of a small group of citizen activists who call attention to — and sometimes personally modify — the obstructed license plates often used by motorists to evade tolls and traffic enforcement in New York.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service, James Byrne, said Heymann approached the two unmarked vehicles outside a Tribeca restaurant and “without provocation caused damage to the rear license plate of both.”

The Secret Service agents were assigned to the vice president’s daughter, Ella Emhoff, who was dining at the nearby restaurant, Bubby’s, at the time. Video obtained by TMZ showed Emhoff being ushered into a black SUV and a man being led away in handcuffs.

“At no point was any protectee in danger as a result of this incident,” Byrne said.

Heymann was charged with obstructing governmental administration and criminal mischief. He did not respond to a phone call seeking comment and it was not clear whether he had a lawyer.

Law enforcement officials did not provide details about Heymann’s alleged motivations or the extent to which the license plates were damaged, but the incident comes amid a years-long effort by a small group of guerilla activists to undo illegal alterations some drivers make to their license plates.

Tolling systems on the city’s bridges and tunnels now use license plate readers to bill drivers and traffic cameras use plate readers to ticket speeders or people who run red lights. Those automated systems, though, can be defeated if the plate number is obscured.

Gersh Kuntzman, the editor of a news site Streetsblog NYC, popularized the citizen enforcement push in 2022 with a series of videos — and a recent Daily Show appearance — showing him personally “un-defacing” license plates.

Kuntzman and his followers have used markers to redraw plate numbers that have been scraped away, removed tape and stickers, fixed bent plate or unscrewed coverings that render plates unreadable by the automated cameras. Their repair efforts often focus on the private vehicles of law enforcement officers and court system personnel parked near police precincts and courthouses.

An X profile associated with Heymann showed dozens of posts about obscured license plates and illegally parked police vehicles in Manhattan.

“I do feel a certain amount of responsibility here,” Kuntzman told the Associated Press Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service didn’t respond to a question about whether the two vehicles may have featured license plate covers or other obstructions.

“Like this gentleman who may or may not have broken the law, I have been outraged by the way in which public officials, including those whose job it is to enforce the law, have willfully broken the law and made our roads less safe,” Kuntzman added.

He continued: “As members of the public, we do have a responsibility to play a role in keeping the roadways safe. If that means cleaning up a piece of state property that is required by law to be readable, I’m okay with that. That said, I have never messed with the Secret Service.”

