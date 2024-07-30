Meta agrees to $1.4B settlement with Texas in privacy lawsuit over facial recognition, state says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Meta has agreed to a $1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over claims…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Meta has agreed to a $1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over claims that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission, state officials said Tuesday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the settlement is the largest secured by a single state. In 2021, a judge approved a $650 million settlement with the company, formerly known as Facebook, over similar claims of users in Illinois.

Spokespersons for Meta did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Filed in 2022, the Texas lawsuit alleged that Meta was in violation of a state law that prohibits capturing or selling a resident’s biometric information, such as their face or fingerprint, without their consent.

Lathan is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

