Man shot and killed after grabbing for officer’s gun during struggle in suburban Denver, police say

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by a police officer Wednesday in suburban Denver after authorities…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by a police officer Wednesday in suburban Denver after authorities say he grabbed for another officer’s gun in its holster during a struggle. The officer whose gun the suspect reached for was wounded but is expected to recover, Thornton police said in a press release.

The wounded officer tried to retain his gun during the struggle, police said, but they did not say how he was wounded. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The shooting happened after officers contacted the man around 3:30 a.m. at an intersection near housing developments because he was suspected in an assault that occurred at a nearby gas station, police said.

The officer who shot and killed the suspect has been with the department for one year. He has been placed on paid leave while the shooting is investigated, police said.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.