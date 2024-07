HOUSTON (AP) — Longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, who was battling pancreatic cancer, has died, her chief…

HOUSTON (AP) — Longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, who was battling pancreatic cancer, has died, her chief of staff says.

