NEW YORK (AP) — Judge hands former National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre a 10-year ban but declines to appoint…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Judge hands former National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre a 10-year ban but declines to appoint a monitor.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.