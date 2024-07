LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Landau, Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ producer who worked closely with director James Cameron, dies at…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Landau, Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ producer who worked closely with director James Cameron, dies at 63.

