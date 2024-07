HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green tells the AP a $4 billion settlement for the deadly 2023 Maui wildfire…

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green tells the AP a $4 billion settlement for the deadly 2023 Maui wildfire could come next week.

