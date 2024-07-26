AP Week in Pictures: Global

July 19-25, 2024 President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House, ending his bid for…

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House, ending his bid for reelection, and quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take on former President Donald Trump. He encouraged his party to unite behind her, making her the party’s favorite for the nomination at its August convention in Chicago.

A faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide, grounding flights, knocking down some financial companies and news outlets, and disrupting hospitals, small businesses and government offices. The trouble was sparked by an update issued by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and only affected its customers running Microsoft Windows.

France prepares for the most sprawling and elaborate Olympic opening ever — a gala spectacular on the River Seine that even French President Emmanuel Macron says initially felt like “a crazy and not very serious idea.” It kicks off 16 days of competition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington, leaving behind a brutal war to make a politically precarious speech before the U.S. Congress as widespread protests and calls to resign over the failures of Oct. 7 and his handling of the war continue.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City and photojournalist Fatima Shbair.

