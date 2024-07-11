NATO Summit in DC: Some DC road closures lifted | Traveling around the White House | China called a ‘decisive enabler’ of Russia | Nearby businesses react
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

July 11, 2024, 10:51 PM

July 5 – 11, 2024

Russian missiles blasted cities across Ukraine damaging the country’s largest children’s hospital and other buildings in a fierce assault that interrupted heart surgeries and forced young cancer patients to take their treatments outdoors.

President Joe Biden used his highly anticipated news conference to deliver a forceful defense of his foreign and domestic policies, and batted away questions about his ability to serve another four years.

A coalition of the French left won the most seats in high stakes legislative elections, beating back a far-right surge but failing to win a majority.

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran’s runoff presidential election, besting hard-liner Saeed Jalili by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement on the country’s mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.

Nearly three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust,” Alec Baldwin’s trial over her death has begun.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City and photojournalist Fatima Shbair.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

