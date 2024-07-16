AP Sports Week in Pictures: Victories by Argentina and Spain in soccer; Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

The global sports week culminated with a victory by Argentina at the Copa America, a triumph by Spain at the…

The global sports week culminated with a victory by Argentina at the Copa America, a triumph by Spain at the Euro 2024 tournament and countryman Carlos Alcaraz lifting the trophy at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Associated Press photographers were there as Argentina topped Colombia 1-0 on Lautaro Martinez’s 112th-minute goal in Miami during a match where Lionel Messi sat much of the second half with a leg injury. Spain’s players celebrated after defeating England 2-1 at Euro 2024, and 21-year-old Alcaraz won his second Wimbledon title by defeating 37-year-old Novak Djokovic.

Barbora Krejcikova kissed the trophy after beating Jasmine Paolini at Wimbledon, while Taylor Townsend of the United States and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic celebrated their 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1) doubles win at the All England Club.

France’s Anthony Turgis shouts as he crosses the finish in the ninth stage of the 21-stage Tour de France. Fireworks illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris during Bastille Day celebrations ahead of the Olympics, which begin July 26.

The sports gallery was curated by AP photographer Aijaz Rahi in New Delhi, India.

——

