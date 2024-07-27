Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: The Paris Olympics are underway. Here’s a look at Day 1

The Associated Press

July 27, 2024, 4:01 PM

Olympic athletes in Paris dried themselves off after Friday night’s soggy-but-celebratory opening ceremony and got to business on Saturday.

China won the first gold medal Games when Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao beat South Korea’s Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun in the final of the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event.

Thirteen gold medals were handed out, with many more to come.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

