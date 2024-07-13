Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Shooting at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

The Associated Press

July 13, 2024, 10:23 PM

This collection of photos shows the aftermath of a shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The former president, his ear covered in blood from what he said was a gunshot, was quickly pulled away by Secret Service agents and his campaign said he was “fine.” A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead. The Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.

