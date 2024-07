DETROIT (AP) — Abdul ‘Duke’ Fakir, the last surviving original member of the legendary Motown act the Four Tops, has…

DETROIT (AP) — Abdul ‘Duke’ Fakir, the last surviving original member of the legendary Motown act the Four Tops, has died at 88.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.