3 people fatally shot in California home. A person of interest is in custody, police say

The Associated Press

July 11, 2024, 3:05 AM

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Three people were fatally shot in California Wednesday night and a person of interest is in custody, according to the Alameda Police Department.

The APD said in a statement on Facebook that it received a call from an individual who reported that their neighbor had been shot in the 400 block of Kitty Hawk Road in the City of Alameda. Upon arrival, Alameda police officers located the victim. While clearing the residence, APD located multiple family members suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, including juveniles. A person of interest is in custody. Police did not immediately give a motive for the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened to report that three victims did not survive, and additional family members are being treated at local hospitals,” police said.

There is no information to suggest there is any threat to members of the public, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

