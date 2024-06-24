Plane with 2 on board makes emergency beach landing on New York’s Fire Island. No injuries reported

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane made an emergency landing on the beach on New York’s Fire Island…

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane made an emergency landing on the beach on New York’s Fire Island on Monday and the two people on board were uninjured, authorities said.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 landed in Atlantique at about 12:15 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Tammy L. Jones said.

A Suffolk County police spokesperson said no one was hurt.

Atlantique is one of the smaller communities on Fire Island, a barrier island along the south shore of New York’s Long Island. It is accessible by ferry from Bay Shore on Long Island.

The FAA is investigating the emergency landing.

