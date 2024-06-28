Presidential debate: Public reaction | Debate recap | Missed the debate? Watch it here | Fact-checking candidates | When is the next debate?
Nevada verifies enough signatures to put constitutional amendment for abortion rights on ballot

The Associated Press

June 28, 2024, 6:43 PM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A ballot question to enshrine Nevada’s abortion rights in the state constitution has met all of the requirements to appear in front of voters in November, the Nevada Secretary of State’s office announced Friday.

Democrats in several states hope similar measures mobilize supporters on Election Day.

Democrats have made abortion rights a central message since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 court decision establishing a nationwide right to abortion. Nevada voters in 1990 made abortion legal up to 24 weeks, but a state law is easier to pass and more vulnerable to change than the constitutional protection organizers are seeking.

