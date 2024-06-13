Murder suspect killed, 2 police officers wounded in shootout at New Jersey hotel

A shootout at a New Jersey hotel ended with a murder suspect dead and two police officers wounded, authorities said.…

The shooting occurred late Wednesday at a complex in Woodbridge that houses the Raritan Hotel and the Royal Albert’s Palace Banquet Hall, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was staying at the hotel. He was being sought by New York City police in connection with a killing in the city last week.

Authorities tracked the man to the hotel through an automatic license place reader, and officers from Woodbridge and New York City responded to the site. A confrontation soon ensued, and the man was shot multiple times.

A Woodbridge officer and a New York City officer were wounded and were being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The New York City officer was shot in the foot, while the Woodbridge officer was struck in the back but escaped serious injury due to his bulletproof vest. The officers’ names and further information about them have not been released.

The Attorney General’s Office is leading the investigation into the shooting, which is standard procedure for police-involved shootings.

