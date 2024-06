DEER PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A minivan slammed into a Long Island nail salon Friday, killing four people and injuring…

DEER PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A minivan slammed into a Long Island nail salon Friday, killing four people and injuring 9, a Suffolk County fire official said.

The vehicle came to a stop inside the Hawaii Nail & Spa store about 4:40 p.m.

All of those killed and injured were inside the salon at the time, Lt. Kevin Heissenbuttel said.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.