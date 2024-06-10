Massive fire at 4-story Miami apartment building displaces at least 40 people

MIAMI (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning. Firefighters and…

Firefighters and police officers arrived at the building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami after receiving calls about a fire around 8:15 a.m., and began rescuing residents from the building’s balconies, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said during a news conference.

Suarez said arriving first responders also found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. Officials said the shooting is part of an active investigation. They offered few other details, other than calling it an “isolated incident.”

A suspect in the shooting was in custody but neither charges he might face nor his name have been released, news outlets reported. Police did not immediately return a telephone call or respond to an email seeking confirmation of the arrest and further details.

Three firefighters were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital due to heat exhaustion and were in stable condition, Suarez said during a news conference. Two have since been discharged, said Lt. Pete Sanchez, a spokesperson with the City of Miami-Fire Rescue. In addition, at least one resident was being treated for smoke inhalation, he said.

The gunshot victim, whose name has not been released, was listed as critical, Sanchez said.

Atlantic Housing Management, the company that manages Temple Court apartments, said in a statement that one of their employees was found shot inside the complex.

“We are still determining the cause of these events, and we are checking for other injuries. Police are investigating, and we will help in whatever ways we can,” the management company’s statement said. “We are grieved by all that has happened today, and our thoughts and prayers are with our team member and his family and residents of the Temple Court community.”

News helicopters showed flames rising from the building along with large plumes of smoke several hours after the fire started. At least two ladder trucks were pouring water and foam onto the building.

The apartment complex consists of one-bedroom and studio units near the Miami River.

“It was a wood-frame structure which explains the intensity,” Sanchez said.

As of early evening, Sanchez said the fire “was under control and no longer spreading, but it still needs to be extinguished.”

Residents from the building, many of them elderly, were taken to a staging area where they were offered food and any medications they needed, Suarez said. He added that at least 20 people had been processed and were rehoused with family, and some 20 more were expected.

“Our hope is we will be able to place them in permanent housing as quickly as possible,” he said. “Obviously people are very emotional. They might not be able to get anything that was in those units. Some are worried about their pets. It’s been very upsetting, very traumatic.”

Suarez urged those who would like to help those impacted by the fire to contact the American Red Cross.

Smoke from the fire was also drifting over Interstate 95, and much of downtown Miami.

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

