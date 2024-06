FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gymnast Simone Biles easily wins her ninth U.S. Championships all-around title as she eyes trip…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gymnast Simone Biles easily wins her ninth U.S. Championships all-around title as she eyes trip to a third Olympics.

