Frank Bensel makes hole-in-one on back-to-back shots at the U.S. Senior Open

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Frank Bensel turned up a pair of aces — on back-to-back holes — in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open at the Newport Country Club on Friday.

Bensel aced the 184-yard fourth hole and then followed it up with another hole-in-one on the 203-yard fifth. Both are par-3.

While consecutive holes-in-one are exceedingly rare, it’s also unusual for a course to have par-3’s on two straight holes, like the setup at the 7,024-yard, par-70 Newport Country Club this week.

Bensel is a 56-year-old from Jupiter, Florida. He has played in six PGA Tour events and never made a cut.

Even with the aces, Bensel has had a tough time at the seaside course. He opened the day at 4 over and had back-to-back bogeys to follow up his aces.

