Decomposed remains of an infant found in Kentucky are likely missing 8-month-old girl, police say

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police detectives found the decomposed body of a baby Friday that they believe is an 8-month-old girl who has been missing for weeks.

State police found “an infant’s body consistent with Miya Rudd” in an Ohio County residence in western Kentucky. The body was “hidden in a concealed manner,” state police said.

The body will be taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

Police began searching for the baby more than a week ago. Relatives said they hadn’t seen Miya since late April. Investigators found her parents, Tesla Tucker, 29, and 30-year-old Cage Rudd, at a hotel without the child. Tucker and Rudd, along with Miya’s paternal grandparents, were arrested and charged earlier this month with child abuse, abandonment and several drug offenses.

A call to Tucker and Rudd’s attorney was not returned Friday evening.

The child’s maternal grandparents were arrested on Wednesday on outstanding warrants. Another man charged with several drug offenses on Thursday was formerly living at the Rudd home, according to state police.

Police had used cadaver dogs to search a church, cemetery and a wooded area behind the family’s home and later brought in sonar equipment and a forensic examiner team.

State police officials expressed frustration during the search with the lack of cooperation from Miya’s family. Trooper Corey King, a state police spokesperson, said investigators were shocked by the lack of assistance and information from Miya’s family, “the ones who should love and care the most.”

