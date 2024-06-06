Live Radio
Child and 2 adults killed on railroad bridge when struck by train in Virginia

The Associated Press

June 6, 2024, 9:35 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — An child and two adults were killed Wednesday night when they were struck by a train on a railroad bridge in northern Virginia.

Fairfax County Police say their preliminary investigation shows that the three were walking on the elevated railroad tracks near Accotink Park Road in Springfield when they were struck.

Police were called to the location around 8:30 p.m. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The tracks are adjacent to a lake and park that features hiking trails and other amenities. The railroad bridge carries the tracks over Accotink Creek.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. They did not initially identify those killed or whether they were related.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

