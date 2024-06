PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau wins his second U.S. Open title, beating Rory McIlroy by 1 shot at Pinehurst…

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau wins his second U.S. Open title, beating Rory McIlroy by 1 shot at Pinehurst No. 2.

