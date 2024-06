RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) — Biden tries for a post-debate reset, saying, ‘I don’t debate as well as I used…

RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) — Biden tries for a post-debate reset, saying, ‘I don’t debate as well as I used to’ but ‘I know how to do this job.’

