After attempted bribe, jury reaches verdict in case of 7 Minnesotans accused of pandemic-era fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury reached a verdict Friday in the case against seven Minnesota residents accused in a scheme to steal more than $40 million that was supposed to feed children during the pandemic. The case has received widespread attention after someone tried to bribe a juror with a bag of $120,000 in cash.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel dismissed that juror before deliberations began, as well as another juror who was told about the bribe attempt. An FBI investigation of the attempted bribe continues, with no arrests announced.

Defense attorneys argued that the defendants provided real meals to real people.

Jurors, prosecutors, defendants and the judge are convening in court to hear the jury’s decision.

