A fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store.

The person died Saturday evening, Arkansas state police said in a statement.

A total of 14 people were wounded in Friday’s shooting, according to police: “11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect.”

“Those killed in the shooting were all civilians,” the statement said.

