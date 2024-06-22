Heat wave hits DC area: Record-breaking high temps this weekend | How to conserve energy and save on your electric bill | DC-area cooling centers list | Is it too hot to work outside? This app tells you
A fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store, police say

The Associated Press

June 22, 2024, 10:23 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store.

The person died Saturday evening, Arkansas state police said in a statement.

A total of 14 people were wounded in Friday’s shooting, according to police: “11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect.”

“Those killed in the shooting were all civilians,” the statement said.

