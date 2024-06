FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law that blocked gender-affirming care for transgender minors is struck down by a…

Listen now to WTOP News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law that blocked gender-affirming care for transgender minors is struck down by a federal judge.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.