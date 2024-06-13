Live Radio
Home » National News » A 9-year-old child is…

A 9-year-old child is fatally shot in Milwaukee, the city’s 4th young gunshot victim in recent weeks

The Associated Press

June 13, 2024, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 9-year-old child was shot and killed early Thursday in Milwaukee, police said, becoming the fourth young gunshot victim in the city in recent weeks.

The child died at a hospital following the shooting, which occurred just after midnight. Police are searching for “unknown suspects,” Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said in an email.

A 10-year-old girl was killed May 31 in Milwaukee while sleeping in her bed. A few weeks earlier, two teenagers were fatally shot by another teen.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up