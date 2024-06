ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Months after nitrogen gas execution, Alabama puts man to death by chemical injection for elderly couple’s…

Listen now to WTOP News

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Months after nitrogen gas execution, Alabama puts man to death by chemical injection for elderly couple’s killing.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.