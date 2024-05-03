Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Massachusetts woman wins $1 million lottery twice in 10 weeks

The Associated Press

May 3, 2024, 11:05 AM

DORCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has won $1 million twice on lottery tickets in the last 10 weeks.

Christine Wilson, of Attleborough, won the most recent prize on Wednesday playing the “100X Cash” $10 instant ticket game, the state lottery announced.

Wilson decided to receive the winnings in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, which she plans to put into savings, the lottery said. She claimed her first prize the same way in February.

She bought her latest winning ticket at Family Food Mart in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

