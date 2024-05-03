AP Week in Pictures: Global

April 26 – May 2, 2024 Tent encampments of protesters calling on universities to stop doing business with Israel or…

April 26 – May 2, 2024

Tent encampments of protesters calling on universities to stop doing business with Israel or companies they say support the war in Gaza have spread to multiple U.S. campuses.

In Haiti, a new prime minister was named and people are demanding that the nation’s new leaders prioritize citizens’ safety as gangs remain more powerful and better armed than Haiti’s police.

Former President Donald Trump went on the campaign trail during the second week of his hush money criminal trial.

The Rolling Stones made their first appearance at the 54-year-old New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to the delight of music fans. And Nicole Kidman received an AFI Life Achievement Award.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

