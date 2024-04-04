AP Week in Pictures: Global

March 29 – April 4, 2024 Israeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers in Gaza reverberated around the world, as…

March 29 – April 4, 2024

Israeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers in Gaza reverberated around the world, as friends and relatives mourned the losses of those who were delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity World Central Kitchen.

Taiwan was struck by its most powerful earthquake in a quarter of a century. A mob in Mexico brutally beat a suspected kidnapper to death, hours before Holy Week procession. Caitlin Clark of Iowa was named the AP Player of the Year in women’s hoops for the 2nd straight season.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.