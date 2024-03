LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ukraine war film ’20 Days in Mariupol’ wins best documentary Oscar, The Associated Press’ first Academy…

Listen now to WTOP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ukraine war film ’20 Days in Mariupol’ wins best documentary Oscar, The Associated Press’ first Academy Award win.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.