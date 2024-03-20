Live Radio
Toddler gets behind wheel of truck idling at a gas pump, killing a 2-year-old

The Associated Press

March 20, 2024, 1:29 PM

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — A toddler climbed out of a car seat and got behind the wheel of a truck idling at a gas pump in Northern California, rolling toward a taco stand and killing a 2-year-old child, police said.

The owner of the truck was inside the gas station store at the time of the tragedy over the weekend in the city of Woodland, northwest of Sacramento, the Woodland Police Department said in a statement.

The child died after being taken to a hospital by family members. Police did not reveal any identities of those involved but said everyone has cooperated and there has been no arrest.

Police said the results of the investigation will be forwarded to the district attorney for review. No other details were provided.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

