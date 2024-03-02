Medical incident likely led to SUV crashing into Walmart store, authorities say

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A driver who crashed her sport-utility vehicle into a Walmart store in suburban Detroit was…

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A driver who crashed her sport-utility vehicle into a Walmart store in suburban Detroit was likely having a health incident at the time, authorities said Saturday.

The woman and four other people who were taken to hospitals Friday did not have life-threatening injuries, the Canton Township Public Safety Department said.

Shoppers were stunned when the Jeep crashed into the store near the pharmacy department and stopped after roughly 45 feet (14 meters). It was not at the main entrance.

“Preliminary investigations are indicating it was a medically related incident” that contributed to the crash, public safety spokesperson Barb Caruso told The Associated Press.

Merchandise and broken shelves were scattered on the floor. The store was open again Saturday after a cleanup and removal of the vehicle.

“Police and fire officials are giving credit to the Walmart staff and patrons who helped the victims immediately following the crash. Their quick actions to provide aid to those injured or frightened are appreciated,” the public safety department said in a statement.

