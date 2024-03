TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Man suspected of killing 3 in Philadephia area is arrested in New Jersey after hourslong standoff,…

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Man suspected of killing 3 in Philadephia area is arrested in New Jersey after hourslong standoff, police official says.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.