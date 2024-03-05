Man found guilty of killing a Chicago police officer and wounding another

CHICAGO (AP) — A man was found guilty Tuesday of shooting and killing a Chicago police officer, wounding her partner…

CHICAGO (AP) — A man was found guilty Tuesday of shooting and killing a Chicago police officer, wounding her partner and firing at a third officer in August 2021.

Emonte Morgan, 23, of Chicago was found guilty in the slaying of Officer Ella French and wounding of Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. during a traffic stop on the city’s South Side.

The jury deliberated less than two hours before convicting him of first-degree murder, attempted murder of a peace officer and possession/use of a firearm as a felon.

French, 29, was slain and Yanez was wounded after they stopped an SUV with expired tags.

An email seeking comment was sent to Morgan’s public defender. The defense rested without calling any witnesses.

Morgan’s brother, Eric Morgan, pleaded guilty in October to charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, battery and obstruction of justice.

A third man, Jamel Danzy of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison last December after pleading guilty to a federal firearms charge for making an illegal straw purchase of the handgun used to kill French.

