Funeral held for slain New York City police Officer Jonathan Diller

NEW YORK (AP) — A procession of New York Police Department officers, on foot and driving motorcycles, escorted the remains…

NEW YORK (AP) — A procession of New York Police Department officers, on foot and driving motorcycles, escorted the remains of their slain colleague, Jonathan Diller, to a Long Island church for his funeral service Saturday.

The solemn cry of bagpipes and drums hailed Diller’s arrival at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Massapequa Park, New York.

“The city is mourning a cop. The tens of thousands of police officers outside are mourning a brother in arms. But Stephanie and Ryan are mourning their everything,” said Rev. Michael Duffy, naming Diller’s surviving wife and 1-year-old son in a homily delivered inside the church.

Diller, 31, who was shot dead Monday during a traffic stop, was the first New York City police officer killed in the line of duty in two years.

The services Saturday follow two days of wakes this week that drew thousands of visitors, including former President Donald Trump, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, who also spoke at the funeral Saturday.

Diller’s widow celebrated his dedication as a father, police officer and husband.

“He wasn’t the type to sugarcoat anything, so I won’t sugarcoat this. This is devastating. It’s a devastating and tragic loss,” Stephanie Diller said

Police say Jonathan Diller and his partner were investigating an illegally parked SUV when a passenger in the car, Guy Rivera, shot Diller below his ballistic vest. Diller’s partner returned fire, wounding Rivera.

Adams said at the funeral Saturday that even after he had been shot, Diller fought back and disarmed Rivera.

“He ran towards danger, taking risks, making arrests and undoubtedly saving lives,” Adams said.

Rivera is charged with first degree murder and other crimes, and the driver of the SUV is charged with weapons offenses. Attorneys representing the men have not responded to requests for comment.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.