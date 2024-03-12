Former Alabama Republican US Rep. Robert Terry Everett dies at 87

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Republican U.S. Rep. Robert Terry Everett, who represented the state’s 2nd District from 1993…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Republican U.S. Rep. Robert Terry Everett, who represented the state’s 2nd District from 1993 to 2009, died Tuesday, the governor’s office confirmed. He was 87.

Everett died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Rehobeth, a suburb of Dothan, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said.

“Terry tirelessly served the people of southeast Alabama and his native Wiregrass with distinction for eight terms in Congress,” Ivey said in a written statement. “During his time on Capitol Hill, he was one of the strongest voices for Alabama’s military bases, active duty personnel, and veterans. He was also a stalwart advocate for Alabama farmers and small businesses. Alabama greatly benefitted from his leadership and his devotion to public service.”

Ivey directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol Complex and in the district until his interment.

Former Rep. Martha Roby expressed condolences to Everett’s family, thanking him for his service.

“I was honored to get to know him and to benefit from his counsel when I first began my journey to Congress,” Roby told WSFA-TV. “He knew the people of his district well, and he set the bar for representing his constituents by his long service on both the Armed Services and Agriculture committees in the House of Representatives, which gave Southeast Alabama a seat at the table on issues that mattered most. He was a fine man and he will be greatly missed.”

Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. called Everett “one of the greatest Alabamians that I have been blessed to know.”

Hawkins noted that the school named a building on the Dothan campus in his honor and that it also is home to the R. Terry Everett Congressional Library, which has many of his papers from his 16 years in Congress.

“Congressman Everett was a wonderful public servant who made a tremendous impact on the Wiregrass, the State of Alabama, and our nation,” Hawkins said. “He didn’t need the office — the office needed him. He was concerned about America and dedicated himself to protecting the ideals which made this country great.”

Prior to serving in Congress, Everett worked as a journalist and was a newspaper owner and publisher. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

