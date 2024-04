NEW YORK (AP) — Feds search Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ properties in Los Angeles and Miami as part of sex trafficking…

NEW YORK (AP) — Feds search Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ properties in Los Angeles and Miami as part of sex trafficking probe, AP sources say.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.